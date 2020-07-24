WWE releases details on injuries to multiple NXT Superstars

The Black & Gold brand of WWE, NXT has been constantly putting up great shows, going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Rating wars. Unlike RAW and SmackDown, NXT focuses a lot more on the in-ring action and is generally more action-packed than the other two WWE shows.

While these WWE Superstars do ensure that the fans watching at home are thrilled and entertained, their hard-hitting wrestling style often ends up in injuries to some of them.

In this week's WWE NXT Injury Report with Matt Camp, WWE revealed the following injuries to the NXT Superstars after this week's episode of NXT.

Several WWE NXT Superstars have suffered minor injuries

The main event of this week's NXT saw Dominik Dijakovic take on the unstoppable Karrion Kross. While Dominik had revenge in his mind for Kross' backstage attack on him last week, he ended up becoming a victim of Karrion Kross's wrath. Kross won the match after choking out Dominik, and sent a message to the NXT Champion, Keith Lee.

As announced on the WWE NXT Injury Report, Dominik Dijacovic was treated for a variety of injuries following his match by the WWE medical staff. While the specifics were not provided, Dominik was considered to be in a considerable amount of pain after his brutal encounter with Karrion Kross.

Next on the WWE NXT Injury Report was Robert Stone, who has been in a feud with WWE NXT's "Tank Girl" Shotzi Blackheart. A couple of weeks ago, he tried to persuade Shotzi to join the Robert Stone brand. But she declined and went on to run her tank over Robert Stone's ankle. We then saw Stone wearing a walking boot on his leg.

Advertisement

This past week on NXT, Shotzi Blackheart took on Stone's client Aliyah. During the match, he tried to distract Shotzi, but she managed to defeat Aliyah. After the match, Shotzi ran her tank over Robert Stone's other leg as well. As revealed on the injury report, Robert Stone has suffered partially torn ligaments from the attack.

The third injury announced on WWE NXT injury report was that to Timothy Thatcher, who has been in a feud with Oney Lorcan for the past few weeks. The two competed in a match this week and it was Thatcher who walked out with the victory, but suffered a hyper-extended left arm.

Timothy Thatcher is scheduled for a massive triple-threat match next week on NXT, where he'll face Finn Balor and Dexter Lumis. The winner will earn a spot in the ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX for the vacant North American Championship.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates!