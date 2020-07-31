WWE releases details on multiple injured Superstars

This week, we saw yet another action-packed episode of NXT. The build-up to NXT TakeOver XXX has started, which is set to take place on August 22, one night before WWE SummerSlam.

The show witnessed multiple amazing matches, and as is always the case, NXT Superstars went the extra mile to entertains the fans at home. Unfortunately, in achieving this, multiple Superstars ended up injuring themselves.

Matt Camp revealed the following injuries on this week's WWE NXT Injury Report.

Three WWE NXT Superstars have suffered minor injuries

After Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship, NXT General Manager William Regal announced a massive multi-man ladder match for the vacant title at NXT TakeOver XXX. Last week, we saw Bronson Reed book his spot in the match.

This week in the main event of WWE NXT, Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis, and Timothy Thatcher faced off in the second triple threat match to book a place in the North American Championship ladder match. After an amazing match, it was Dexter Lumis who came up victorious. But as announced on the WWE NXT Injury Report, Lumis suffered an ankle injury - osteochondral lesion of the talus, to be precise.

Former NXT Champion, Finn Balor also suffered a calf muscle tear while training. He was cleared at the last moment to compete on NXT, but his calf was targetted several times during the match. As of now, it is unknown whether he aggravated his injury.

The third NXT Superstar to suffer injury was Cameron Grimes, who interrupted the NXT Champion Keith Lee this week when he called out Karrion Kross. An angered Lee took out Grimes, which led to the latter suffering from a jaw contusion.

Next week's WWE NXT is set to be another exciting show. The NXT Tag Team titles will be on the line as The Undisputed Era challenge The Imperium. Also, Dakota Kai will take on Rhea Ripley to determine the #1 contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship. Other than that, another triple threat match will take place between Oney Lorcan, Damian Priest, and Ridge Holland for a place in the North American Championship ladder match.

