WWE releases former Intercontinental Champion

WWE have confirmed yet another release

Two weeks ago, WWE confirmed the release of over 20 Superstars in a mass cull to reduce the staffing headcount in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, one more release has been confirmed, as WWE have revealed that former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel is no longer under contract.

In an article posted via WWE.com, the company issued the statement:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel.



WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.



https://t.co/E0XaMVvEkN — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Curtis Axel's time in WWE

During his time with WWE, Curtis Axel was a one-time Intercontinental Champion and a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with both David Otunga and Bo Dallas.

Curtis Axel - real name Joseph Curtis Hennig - is the son of WWE legend Mr. Perfect and has been with the company for more than a decade, having been a part of the Nexus storyline in 2010 following a three-year stint in FCW.

Curtis Axel was most recently on SmackDown in a match with Daniel Bryan during the former WWE Championship's rivalry with Drew Gulak before the pair joined forces, but his last prominent role in WWE was as part of The B-Team with Bo Dallas.