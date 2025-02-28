WWE releases interesting merchandise for The Rock ahead of Elimination Chamber

The Rock is set to be at WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday following his return to SmackDown last week. Heading into the premium live event, the Stamford-based company has released new merchandise for The Final Boss.

Ad

The Brahma Bull showed up at the blue brand to feature in a strange segment. After announcing that WrestleMania 42 will be held in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome, he boasted about his power as TKO's board member. The Hollywood star then asked Cody Rhodes to be 'his champion' and demanded his 'soul.'

The Rock pointed out that he would be at Elimination Chamber PLE, and gave The American Nightmare time till March 1 to respond to his shocking offer. In the wake of the recent events featuring the two stars, WWE launched interesting new merchandise for The Final Boss. Marked as special event items, the wrestling promotion released 'The Rock I Want Your Soul' t-shirts.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wrestling veteran slams WWE for The Rock's inconsistent booking

The WWE SmackDown segment featuring The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment did not go well with wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. He called out the promotion for their booking of the 52-year-old.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette questioned how The Rock switched between heel and babyface in the same segment. He also pointed out that the latter was beating up Cody Rhodes a year ago and suddenly became friendly with the Undisputed WWE Champion without any explanation.

Ad

"How can it be inconsistent if it's so carefully fu**ing written? Every time he shows up, is he gonna kiss somebody, or is he gonna fu**ing whip him with a weight belt? He has been alternately fu**ing playing up to the audience and calling them s*xual deviants with diseases. He's kissing Cody on the face, but he wants to own his soul. But last year, this whole thing started with him kicking the sh*t out of him. They never really made up, made up. We just saw Rock come back and start kissing him," he said. [From 19:02 to 19:48]

Ad

You can check out Jim Cornette's comments in the video below:

Ad

Cody Rhodes is expected to come up with an answer at Elimination Chamber on March 1. With the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship to be decided at the show, it remains to be seen what the 39-year-old will have to say.

Will Cody Rhodes accept The Rock's proposal? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback