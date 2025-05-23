WWE releases never-before-seen Hulk Hogan footage

Hulk Hogan will always be synonymous with WWE and the world of pro wrestling. The legendary entertainer has been around the industry for 50 years and is widely credited for taking it mainstream with Vince McMahon in the 1980s. Hogan's career is documented in countless films, but never-before-seen footage has finally been uncovered after years of rumors and discussions.

The Hulkster has found himself wrapped up in controversy in recent years, but he remains the most popular wrestler ever and is arguably one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. Hogan's wrestling rivalries have included dream opponents such as The Rock and Randy Savage. Giant Gonzalez is one larger-than-life wrestler who has been the topic of many Hogan fan discussions.

El Gigante debuted for WCW after accepting a job offer from Ted Turner, who owned the NBA team Gonzalez was signed to. He debuted in 1990, then joined WWE in 1993, wearing a heavily criticized bodysuit. Vince McMahon wanted to book Hogan vs. Gonzalez that summer, and while the two had brief encounters at some house shows, the feud never materialized.

The Coliseum Home Video taping of WWE Superstars on June 15, 1993 in Huntington, WV featured a dark Lumberjack Match, with Hogan and Brutus Beefcake defeating Ted DiBiase and IRS. WWE Vault has finally released footage of the showdown between Giant Gonzalez and Hulk Hogan that took place, which has been heavily discussed over the years.

WCW later had plans for a Hogan vs. Gonzalez storyline that also never worked out. The giant heel was set to portray The Yeti at Halloween Havoc 1995 to prevent Hogan from retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against The Giant. Gonzalez had a health issue related to diabetes and was forced to fly back home to Argentina. Ron Reis infamously replaced him as The Yeti.

WWE stars shoot commercials for Hulk Hogan

Several wrestling stars appeared in social media ads for Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer brand in January when The Hulkster returned to RAW for the Netflix premiere. American Made has continued to appear in skits for Hogan and his newest venture.

Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed can be seen in this social media commercial. Hogan's Real American Beer has continued to post outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage of American Made's shoot, which seems to be popular with viewers. Despite backstage controversy at RAW, Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman and Pat McAfee previously appeared in ads.

