Following Sami Zayn's outburst on WWE SmackDown, where he claimed that he does not have any merchandise in the WWE store, WWE Shop has released a new Sami Zayn T-shirt. The new T-shirt could be one of two new pieces of merchandise for the Intercontinental Champion, considering Big E introduced one on SmackDown last night.

Sami Zayn has a new T-shirt on the WWE Shop

After Sami Zayn's complaints, the WWE finally gave in and have now released a new Sami Zayn T-shirt on the WWE Shop. The T-shirt was made available almost immediately after Zayn's meltdown on SmackDown over not having any merchandise.

Sami Zayn's new WWE T-shirt

The design of the T-shirt, much like the one that was revealed on SmackDown, is relatively simple. It features the sentence, "I'm the Intercontinental Champion" on the back, and says the exact same thing on the back.

Sami Zayn finally got his wish with the release of his new T-shirt, now allowing fans all around the world and in all continents to represent 'their champion'. This is definitely a victory of sorts for Zayn and follows up on his emphatic victory over Big E on SmackDown.

After leading @WWEBigE on a wild goose chase under the ring, @SamiZayn picks up the win on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/1Vrs0tAiM5 — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2020

Sami Zayn's new merchandise has got mixed reactions on social media, with some fans liking it, and others not on board with the design. Either way, it helps Sami Zayn's character. If he likes it, fans will get to see him talk about it next week, if not, he will complain once again on SmackDown.

On this past week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn argued with an employee from the WWE Shop and asked them about his merchandise. At this point, Big E came out with his new merchandise, further infuriating Sami Zayn. This eventually segued to a match between the two Superstars.

The T-shirt itself was pretty simple, but hilarious at the same time. It had a stick figure version of Sami Zayn on a white T-shirt with the sentence "I am Sami Zayn" inscribed below the drawing.