WWE releases Mark Andrews, Morgan Webster and several other stars following NXT Europe expansion announcement

WWE has come to terms with the releases of Mark Andrews, Morgan Webster, Amale and several other talents from the NXT UK brand.

This comes after the company announced that the NXT brand will expand internationally with the creation of NXT Europe, which is set to be launched next year. Worlds Collide will be the final event under the NXT UK banner. Several stars from the brand, including Blair Davenport and Tyler Bate, made surprise appearances on NXT Heatwave this week.

Following the NXT Europe expansion announcement, numerous stars from the UK division took to Twitter to confirm their departure from the company.

As of this writing, the full list of NXT UK releases are:

Flash Morgan Webster

Mark Andrews

Wild Boar

Jack Starz

Amale Dib

Dave Mastiff

Ashton Smith

Emilia McKenzie

Sha Samuels

Sam Gradwell

Flash Morgan Webster @Flash_Morgan As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release.



I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury.



Excited to see what’s next

See you all soon. As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release.I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury.Excited to see what’s nextSee you all soon.

The Wild Boar @WILDBOARhitch As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me - I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO! As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me - I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO!

MA92 @MandrewsJunior



Excited to see what’s next MA92 @MandrewsJunior https://t.co/nIOkzvIhFE After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.Excited to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior… After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.Excited to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior…

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Ashton Smith is also a former tag champion, as he held the titles with Oliver Carter. Amale signed with WWE in 2020, and is the first French female wrestler to sign with the company.

Dave Mastiff is good friends with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, and they've shared the ring with each other multiple times. Mastiff was also part of a tag team with Jack Starz. Emilia McKenzie signed with WWE in 2021, and she was one of the youngest stars on the brand. Wild Boar, a Welsh wrestler, joined the company in 2018.

WWE SmackDown star Butch reacts to recent NXT UK releases

The news of the recent releases took the wrestling world by surprise. Many have taken to social media to express their reactions to the unfortunate news. This includes fellow wrestlers such as former NXT UK Champion Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne.

The Bruiserweight heaped praise on Mark Andrews and stated that he can't wait to see what’s next for the talented wrestler.

Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne @PeteDunneYxB MA92 @MandrewsJunior



Excited to see what’s next After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.Excited to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior… After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.Excited to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior… Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior… Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior…

The NXT UK brand was formed several years ago following the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament, which was won by Tyler Bate. Gunther, Doudrop and Rhea Ripley are just a few of the top stars that came from the brand.

