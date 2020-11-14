WWE releases Zelina Vega from the company

Just hours before WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes live on FOX. The company dropped a bombshell on their website, announcing that they have come to terms with the release of Zelina Vega.

They wished the SmackDo Superstar the best in her future endeavors and left it at that. This release absolutely came out of nowhere and it will be a hot topic for the next several days while everyone tries to speculate about what happened.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

WWE releases Zelina Vega before SmackDown

Just minutes before WWE officially released her, Zelina Vega took to Twitter posted a simple tweet stating "I support unionization." Paige also echoed this statement in the last month over the company's attempt to shut down all of the talents Twitch and other third-party accounts.

As of this writing, Vega's husband, Aleister Black, hasn't commented on the situation, but it would be hard to imagine that he's pleased about what has just transpired.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Zelina Vega appeared last week on WWE SmackDown, competing with Ruby Riott and Natalya in a triple threat match. Vega tapped out Riott, who earned her spot on the SmackDown women's Survivor Series team.