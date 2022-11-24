WWE reminds fans that Cody Rhodes used to be Stardust

WWE has reminded wrestling fans that Cody Rhodes used to portray Stardust in the company.

Cody made his shocking return to WWE as former CEO Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare returned to the company with a big pop from the crowd and picked up a win over Seth at the biggest show of the year. Cody went on to defeat The Visionary a couple more times before tearing his pectoral muscle ahead of Hell in a Cell.

WWE uploaded a gallery titled "Photos of Recent Survivor Series events" that included pictures of John Cena, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more superstars. Cody was featured in the gallery but as his Stardust character. Cody portrayed the character starting in 2014 before exiting WWE in 2016.

Cody Rhodes reflects on his time as Stardust in WWE

Cody Rhodes joined Montez Ford for an episode of Grit & Glory. The two superstars spoke about various topics, but at one point The American Nightmare discussed the Stardust character. Rhodes claimed that he wasn't ready to be himself again following his father (Dusty Rhodes) passing away.

"It hits a unique wall in the form of Stardust. Because there were times that it was a mask that I did want and then there were times that it was a mask that I didn't want. While I was doing Stardust, my dad [Dusty Rhodes] passed away. That was 2015. Nothing I needed more at that time than to hide and cover up. I wasn't ready to be Cody Rhodes, I wasn't ready to be anything," he said. [05:40 - 06:06]

Seth Rollins poked fun at Cody Rhodes this past Monday on RAW and boasted about being the one that put him on the shelf. Only time will tell if Cody confronts the United States Champion upon his return to the company.

