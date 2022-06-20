Shotzi talks about embracing change after WWE removed the tank from her entrance 

WWE Superstar Shotzi revealed that the higher-ups in the company decided that she would no longer come down to the ring in her miniature tank.

In a change that surprised many, WWE officials recently chose to remove the tank from the SmackDown star's entrance. The move confused her, considering how popular the prop was with fans.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 30-year-old stated that she would embrace the change after the promotion chose to alter her presentation.

"That wasn't my decision, but I'm embracing the change because I've been 'the ballsy badass' my entire career, even on the Indies, I was always looked at as a babyface. It's nice after seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me. I think I'm finally grabbing the horns and rolling with it." (H/T Fightful)

Since arriving on WWE's main roster last year, Shotzi has made a name for herself after going toe-to-toe with top stars like Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Shotzi recently took on Ronda Rousey

In recent weeks, the SmackDown star has gathered momentum as the next premium live event, Money in the Bank draws closer.

On a recent episode of the blue brand, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion sought to add another victory to her tally as she took on Ronda Rousey in a championship contender's match.

After a decent showing against the UFC Hall of Famer, the challenger eventually succumbed to Ronda's devastating armbar, resulting in a loss for Shotzi.

After the bout, Ronda's opponent at Money in the Bank and the next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Natalya, ambushed her ahead of the premium live event.

