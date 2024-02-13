WWE removes major star's online profile following recent allegations

A major WWE name has had their profile removed from the company's website following recent allegations against him.

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings last month after a lawsuit was filed against him by former employee Janel Grant. In the lawsuit, Grant alleges that the 78-year-old trafficked her out, with the allegations also involving former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Mr. McMahon has vowed to fight the allegations against him, while Laurinaitis has recently claimed he was controlled by his former boss.

It now appears the company is looking to distance itself from Vince McMahon even more. As pointed out by Haus of Wrestling, the "Mr. McMahon" profile has been removed from the company's website. You are still able to search "Mr. McMahon" on the site, but the profile page is no longer there.

WWE legend reacts to the lawsuit against Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has disclosed that he still has the utmost respect for Vince McMahon despite the allegations against him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long acknowledged that the allegations against the former WWE CEO were very serious. However, Long added that it is innocent until proven guilty, and he is waiting to see what happens in the court of law.

"As of this moment, I still have the utmost respect for Vince McMahon," Long said. "My thing is this: we must go by the rules. What that means is Vince McMahon and whoever else, they're innocent until proven guilty. That's what I'm basically waiting to see, what happens in the court of law. To read some of this stuff and see what was really going on, it was really kinda horrifying. Some stuff that I wouldn't dare dream would even be happening." [5:28 – 6:01]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Mr. McMahon has provided countless memories for wrestling fans but may never be seen on WWE television again. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for McMahon following his resignation from the company.

