WWE to repackage Jey Uso and do some "really good things" with him in 2024, says wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Jey Uso might have experienced an unforeseen rise as a solo WWE star during The Bloodline angle, but Teddy Long expects the Samoan to have an even bigger 2024.

From being categorized as a tag team wrestler for years, Jey Uso truly came into his own as a singles Superstar since he first feuded with and later became an ally of Roman Reigns. He has since broken away from The Bloodline and, for the past few months, has been one of the top babyfaces on RAW.

During the recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long was asked who he believed could ascend to a whole new level in 2024, and the WWE Hall of Famer didn't hesitate to name Jey Uso. Long felt that WWE could make a few changes to Jey Uso, and next year could be when the former tag team champion becomes "the guy" for the company:

"I think it's going to happen for Jey Uso. I think that they are going to repackage him and really going to do good things with him. I think he will be 'the guy,' said Teddy Long. [3:51 - 4:02]

Bill Apter names two NXT stars who could make waves on the WWE main roster in 2024

When discussing potential breakout stars, NXT quickly comes to mind as Shawn Michaels and his team are producing several promising names for the future.

Amongst the stacked roster in the developmental zone, Bill Apter felt that Carmelo Hayes and Dragon Lee would shine the brightest and become more prominent names in 2024. Lee and Hayes have already gotten a taste of main roster action, but Apter predicted a massive future for the duo heading into the new year:

"I've got two in mind, not breakout, but stars who could get bigger. Both my choices came from NXT. One would be Carmelo Hayes. He is still young. He has been in NXT for quite a while, but in terms of the main roster and SmackDown and RAW, he, along with Dragon Lee, who also comes from NXT, I predict big things for both of them in 2024." [From 3:19 onwards]

Who do you think will be the breakout star of 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.