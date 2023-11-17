WWE have replaced former World Champion on advertisements for SmackDown

It appears that WWE may have finally established that Logan Paul is a SmackDown Superstar since he has replaced Rey Mysterio on the banners advertising the blue brand.

Mysterio was forced to undergo knee surgery earlier in the week and it has since been reported that he is expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks. This means that it will be 2024 when Mysterio makes his return to the company.

Logan Paul was recently advertised for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia, which will take place in February 2024. It seems that he could feature in several upcoming SmackDown shows as well.

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio back at Crown Jewel. Ahead of the victory he was considered a free agent, but many fans believed that the win meant that he would now be exclusively on SmackDown.

Logan Paul is featured on the banner alongside Bianca Belair, LA Knight, Iyo Sky, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair.

Rey Mysterio is expected to return to WWE and continue his feud with Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio is expected to be out of action until 2024, but it seems that there are plans in place for when he makes his return since it is expected to be a group vs group situation.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the plan is for Rey Mysterio to team with Carlito when he returns to WWE.

“The idea is it’s gonna be group vs group. It’s gonna be Santos with partners against Rey with partners. I don’t know what they’re going to do with the LWO name, which side gets it. Maybe they’re gonna feud over the name even, I don’t know. But it’s gonna be a group vs group thing, and obviously Carlito will be with Rey, and Santos will be with, at least right now, Cruz and Joaquin. I don’t know where Zelina’s going. So that’s the situation there.” via Sportskeeda.

