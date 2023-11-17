WWE’s long term plans for major faction seemingly revealed after shocking twist on Smackdown 

WWE television currently has many great factions that are a staple of their shows. With established factions like The Bloodline and Judgment Day dominating the main event scene in the company, plans for another faction have seemingly been revealed. The team in question is the Latino World Order led by Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

On the previous episode of WWE Smackdown, we saw the group crumble after Santos Escobar attacked Mysterio. This confirmed Escobar’s heel turn, which the company had hinted at during the Master of the 619’s title loss at Crown Jewel. With the LWO now divided, fans have been wondering what lies in the faction’s future.

According to comments by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this will lead to a group vs. group feud. He even suggested the feud might end up being for the right to the LWO name. You can read his comments below.

“It’s going to be group vs. group. It’s going to be Santos and some partners vs. Rey with partners. I don’t know what they’re going to do with the LWO name, which side gets it. Maybe they’re even going to feud over the name, I don’t know,” said Meltzer. (H/T Ringside News)

He continued:

“Obviously, Carlito will be with Rey and Santos will be with Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and I don’t know where Zelina is going, and that’s the situation there,” said Meltzer. (H/T Ringside News)

Santos Escobar sends Rey Mysterio nasty message after betrayal on WWE Smackdown

The shocking betrayal by the former NXT North American Champion came on Friday after the match between Carlito and Bobby Lashley. During the brawl between the two groups, Escobar shockingly attacked the former World Champion’s knee. The 48-year-old had already been suffering from a knee injury and underwent surgery after the attack. News of Mysterio’s successful surgery was met with a nasty comment from his former friend.

Escobar did some of his best work as the leader of the heel group Legado Del Fantasma during his time on WWE NXT. Fans will be hoping that the recent heel turn will once again bring out the best in the Mexican superstar. It’ll be interesting to see how the company deals with the fallout from the betrayal, with Rey being forced to take time off.

