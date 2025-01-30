WWE replacing Alexa Bliss is very easy, says ex-star (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE star has spoken about what it would take for Alexa Bliss to be replaced by WWE. He pointed out an unfortunate fact while the star’s return is still in doubt.

EC3 joined Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo for this week's episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Outlaws. The star addressed the ongoing situation surrounding Alexa Bliss and how she's been negotiating her contract with WWE. He went on to add that, at the end of the day, the star was easily replaceable for WWE, and this was a reality that wrestlers had to accept.

The former WWE star elaborated that although there were times when wrestlers could not bow down and accept whatever was being offered, they may not have the option to turn down the offer from WWE. If they didn't return, they'd be replaced by other stars in that same spot.

Trending

He also pointed out how easily the company could replace stars who could not come back, and even for Alexa Bliss, that was the reality that everyone had to accept. Triple H could replace her with others should she not return.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"At the same time, for high level income in this industry, WWE is the place and I'm sure nobody's bigger than the machine, no one is bigger than the system. We're wrestlers, we're are all gears in the machine. If she never comes back, what would really change, short of somebody else being in the spot in a different way? That's a reality we have to face as wrestlers too." (2:44 - 3:08)

Bliss is currently in the middle of renegotiating her contract with WWE, after rumors that she was set to return. However, reports stated that she wanted to return on a new contract while WWE wanted her to be back on her current one, adding on the time she has been absent from the screen. With fans waiting for further details on what happens here, for the moment, Alexa Bliss' future remains up in the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback