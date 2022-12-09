WWE reportedly adds Bray Wyatt to a huge upcoming show months after his return

Bray Wyatt has been added to WWE's upcoming return to Madison Square Garden. This will be his first live event appearance since returning to the company at Extreme Rules.

PWInsider recently reported that Wyatt would be a part of WWE live events in Atlanta, Greensboro, and Miami. He is currently advertised for the rest of WWE's post-holiday tour.

The Madison Square Garden show is scheduled for December 26th and fans can expect other notable superstars to appear in New York City later this month.

Wyatt was released by WWE in 2021. After being away from professional wrestling for over a year, he was brought back by Triple H at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Since returning, the former Universal Champion is yet to compete in a match. He is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown and WWE has teased the idea of a one-on-one contest between the two.

Dutch Mantell claimed that Bray Wyatt hasn't generated any heel heat

A couple of weeks ago, Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on Bray Wyatt while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell believes that the WWE Universe started liking the former world champion when in reality they shouldn't have cheered for him. Hence, the wrestling veteran believes that the SmackDown star has been unable to generate any heel heat. He said:

"I think Bray Wyatt should have, and I have said this before. Wyatt, people started liking him when they should have not been liking him because he didn't cheat to win. He never did anything underhanded; he just went out there and beat guys. So there's no heat in there at all. So eventually you got to say well, he's actually not bad at wrestling, so why should I be mad at him?"

Wyatt could step into the ring for a match in early 2023 in a potential match with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble premium live event. However, nothing has been confirmed as of right now.

