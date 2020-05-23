Is there enough support building for the company to consider bringing back Drake Maverick?

Drake Maverick pulled off another shock victory this past Wednesday in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Maverick pinned Kushida to finish the round robin phase with a 2-1 record; tied for first place in Group A. Which means next week on NXT, Maverick will face Kushida and Jake Atlas in a triple threat match to determine who's going to the finals.

Considering he was released from the company last month, it's at least mildly surprising that Maverick has gotten this far. Is this a sign that the WWE higher-ups are reconsidering their decision to let him go?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue says Drake has been getting rave reviews for how he has handled his release from the company, and how he's made the most of a bad situation. As of this moment though, there are still no discussions within WWE to bring him back. That said, the outpouring of support from the fans has forced them to change some plans.

"There have been some changes made to the tournament standings based on his popularity, to try and capture that and keep it going. So while I still don't believe he's gonna win the Championship, he's certainly in a much stronger position now than he was originally planned to be."

Will WWE change course and bring Maverick back?

Even though there are no plans at the moment to resign Maverick, Colohue says the WWE Universe can change that.

"If fans get behind people and embrace them, even just on social media, it can change plans. So if you want him to be hired, keep going. If they decide to bring him back, it'll be because you forced their hand."

Colohue went on to note that the company does have a short list of recently released talent that they would like to bring back once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. He did not name anyone specifically, but he did say that the list does not include anyone who was working as NXT talent at the time of their release.