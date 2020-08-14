WWE reportedly changing venue for RAW and SmackDown

WWE has been working in a very odd situation for a long time. Not being able to tour during the pandemic due to various restrictions as well as not being able to have crowds for their live shows, RAW and SmackDown, WWE has been putting on shows in the Performance Center. Now, it appears that WWE is finally changing the venue for RAW and SmackDown moving forward, and they are moving out of the Performance Center, according to a report from Alex McCarthy. They will instead be going to host the main roster shows at Amway Center.

WWE has long been performing their shows from the Performance Center. Even the pay-per-view events such as WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, WWE Backlash, and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, took place from the Performance Center.

But now, according to a report from Alex McCarthy, it appears that this situation is changing for the better. WWE will be hosting their WWE SummerSlam event at The Amway Center, but it appears that they will also be hosting the future main roster shows of WWE RAW and SmackDown there as well.

"Seems like the Amway Center will be WWE's home for main roster shows moving forward and is their next step towards fans returning. Whether it be virtual fans as speculated or gradually admitting some in the short-medium term, it will definitely help with the feel of the show."

Alex McCarthy reported this after WrestleVotes announced that the Performance Center was seeing equipment being loaded out and taken to the Amway Center via multiple trailers.

"Source in Orlando confirms the load out of the Performance Center is underway. Multiple trailers are currently being stocked for the move to the Amway Center."

WWE hosting SummerSlam at the Amway Center

WWE will be hosting WWE SummerSlam at Amway Center. For a long time now, the company has been looking to move out of the Performance Center for their show at WWE SummerSlam, and it was earlier confirmed that this was happening. They also introduced a new feature with fans appearing on the giant screen live during the shows.