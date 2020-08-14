WWE have been conducting their weekly shows and PPVs from the Performance Center since late March. The reason for WWE's decision is the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has crippled the sports world, but WWE has managed to air its shows every week.

Since the pandemic hit, WWE has had four major PPVs in an empty arena. The company has tried to fill the void left by a LIVE audience with NXT development talent. WWE has been trying to get fans in attendance for a while now. Their initial plan was to have a LIVE audience attend WWE SummerSlam, but those plans were nixed after the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases in the USA.

Reported plans for virtual WWE fans

WWE has been consistently changing locations and plans for WWE SummerSlam. It was earlier reported that the company was considering having the PPV outdoors or on a boat. Now, WWE has reportedly planned to conduct WWE SummerSlam at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Not only the PPV but also its weekly shows may be shifted to Orlando's Amway Center. Even though the company has decided to change its venue, it is highly unlikely that its shows will see a LIVE audience in attendance.

It was earlier reported that WWE has planned to have fans LIVE in attendance virtually. Riding on that report, WrestleVotes has reported how the promotion plans on orchestrating this feat. The handle also reported how one could apply to become a virtual fan.

As part of WWE’s new long term residency at the Amway Center, a new interactive experience will be introduced with over 2500 sq ft of LED boards, where fans will appear LIVE on the show, hosted by Superstars & Legends. Applications to appear on screen will open next week. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 14, 2020

WWE SummerSlam is set to become one of the biggest nights in WWE history since the pandemic hit. Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the event. Also, at the event, we will most likely see Braun Strowman and The Fiend go one on one for The Strowman Express' Universal Title.