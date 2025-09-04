WWE reportedly considering a massive move for 2027 following Clash in Paris 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was a massive success, as was the company's second trip to France for a PLE within one and a half years. The company is reportedly planning a massive move for 2027 as a result of the weekend in France.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that many within WWE are pushing for the company to return to Paris, but not just for any PLE. There are reportedly plans for a massive &quot;name value&quot; PLE in the future.If it happens, then it's likely to happen at some point in 2027. This could be because WWE has locked in other venues for 2026, atleast for the &quot;big&quot; shows. This means that Paris could possibly be getting a show like Money in the Bank, Survivor Series, or the Royal Rumble.The reality of WWE's record at Clash in Paris 2025WWE announced that the crowd of 30,343 people who attended Clash in Paris 2025 broke the record held by Taylor Swift in the Paris La Defense Arena. However, there appear to be some discrepancies with the information that was publicly available.As per IQ Magazine's numbers, the reality seems to be that Taylor Swift's shows had 40,000 to 45,000 fans per night for four nights. This is significantly higher than the record that WWE claimed. However, as a bit of speculation, it should be noted that WWE possibly surpassed the highest one-day gate by Taylor Swift because of the difference in prices.WWE has been charging premium rates for a lot of their events in 2025. Either way, it's unclear why this number was cited as a record when there's a clear discrepancy in the information that's publicly available.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.