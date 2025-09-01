Reality of WWE breaking a massive record at Clash in Paris - Reports

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was a massive success for the Triple H-led creative team. The show featured some of the biggest names on the roster, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The company also announced during the show that it had broken a major attendance record. However, some details may have been omitted.At Clash in Paris, WWE announced that the company had broken the attendance record at Paris La Defense Arena with 30,343 people. It was also announced that pop star Taylor Swift previously held this record.However, according to IQ Magazine, Swift's May 2024 concert at the La Defense Arena had 45,000 fans in attendance, which is almost 15,000 more than the claimed record by the Stamford-based promotion.In reality, WWE's claim might not have surpassed the pop star's attendance record in sheer number of people who attended the show, but it may have still beaten Taylor's concert's gate record due to the price difference in tickets for the respective events.Triple H planned a huge twist for the main event of WWE Clash in ParisIn the main event of Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins locked horns with CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Going into the bout, Rollins did not have backup from his Vision's teammates as Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were asked to leave the arena after their brutal attack on Roman Reigns.With The Vision out of the picture, the Triple H-led creative team had a massive surprise planned for the audience. In the last stages of the main event, CM Punk tried to hit two GTS' on Rollins. However, as he went in for the second GTS, Becky Lynch came out of nowhere to hit Punk with a low blow, helping her husband retain the gold.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned next for CM Punk's and Seth Rollins' rivalry.