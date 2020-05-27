WWE reportedly considering resuming Live Events after summer 

Seth Rollins battling The Fiend at a 2019 Live Event

Back in the early part of 2020, WWE put a restriction on the number of its weekly live events/house shows. Enter the coronavirus pandemic and the number dropped to zero. But now, it looks like the Sports Entertainment giant is ready to resume operations in the field in question.

According to WrestleVotes, talks in favor of rebuilding the live event schedule have been initiated internally. The same source also noted that WWE might not have its first house show at least until July, Moreover, initial ticket sales discussions indicate that WWE plans on following the social distancing guidelines.

I’m hearing that internally the WWE live event schedule is slowly being rebuilt. I’m still not expecting anything with fans prior to July, however. Discussions about ticket sales going forward have also begun, with social distancing guildlines remaining in place. That’s tricky. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 26, 2020

Significance of Live Events in WWE

Live Events have been around for decades now. These events feature matches and special moments only for the sake of entertaining the fans in attendance. Very rarely does an ongoing storyline progresses at a House Show. For example, AJ Styles' monumental US Title win at an MSG live event back in the summer of 2017 helped progress his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens.

The KLIQ incident, Andrade winning the US Title from Rey Mysterio, Diesel defeating Bob Backlund for the WWF Championship, etc. are some other examples of the above-mentioned exception. Normally, the MSG shows are loaded with must-see details.

Video: AJ Styles Wins US Title at Live Event in MSG https://t.co/drVUMoZmvG pic.twitter.com/Ub4N8T2zi8 — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) July 8, 2017

The Live Events are also essential for testing how well certain superstars/teams set to feud in the future can work with each other.

WWE possibly resuming Live Events over/after summer... a good or bad decision?

Frankly, it all matters where WWE is planning to hold shows, especially during the rest of this year. Even if the lockdown restrictions in the hosting city are at ease, WWE should tread carefully.

Moreover, WWE has yet to confirm any of the aforementioned details. By the time we get an official announcement from the company itself, we will have a better idea about the situation in the cities WWE has in the pipeline for their first Live Event in months!