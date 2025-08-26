  • home icon
WWE reportedly cuts ties with Rikishi's promotion Knokx Pro after Raja Jackson incident

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 26, 2025 12:16 GMT
Rikishi (left), WWE headquarters (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rikishi is a Hall of Famer (Image Credits: WWE.com)

This past Saturday, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, made the headlines for all the wrong reasons after his actions at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Following the incident, WWE has reportedly cut ties with the promotion run by Rikishi and Reno Anoa'i.

The promotion was previously designated as a WWE ID territory. However, Saturday's incident shook up the Professional Wrestling world after Raja proceeded to make his way into the ring during a match and slam a veteran pro wrestler called Syko Stu. He then delivered multiple unprotected punches to Stu's face, who was knocked out cold and was unresponsive. Stu's family has confirmed that the wrestler is stable and recovering following the gruesome incident, and has set up a GoFundMe for him.

PWInsider has reported that WWE has cut ties with the promotion after the incident. The promotion has quietly removed all references to WWE from social media.

Vince Russo spoke about the Raja Jackson incident

Vince Russo spoke about the Raja Jackson incident and stated that the son of UFC and MMA veteran Quinton "Rampage" Jackson can't get away with his actions.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo added that the incident hasn't gotten enough attention. He boldly claimed that Syko Stu could've died if Raja hadn't been stopped. Russo said:

"He can't get away with it, bro. When you got a guy sitting in the hospital that flatlined in the middle of the ring and you know was unconscious and swallowing his teeth, I think you're going to have a hard time with passing that as work. You know how many times he hit him? 23. You know, I swear to God, and it's not getting enough attention, bro. If that one dude didn't grab Raja, that guy would be dead," Russo said.

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
