Ex-WWE employee speaks out on Raja Jackson incident: “He can’t get away with it” (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE employee recently called out Raja Jackson's actions after he made the news, but not for the right reasons. The 25-year-old injured a performer at a recent Knokx Pro Wrestling event this past weekend in Los Angeles. He interrupted an ongoing match at the event to beat down a professional wrestler.
Stuart Smith, who goes by the name Syko Stu, was the victim of the assault and currently remains in critical condition. Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke out on the Raja Jackson incident. The 25-year-old's assault left Stu unconscious as he suffered various injuries.
Russo was speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he was asked by a fan whether Raja could get away with it by stating this was a work. He responded to the question, stating that he can't get away with it when someone is in the hospital. He claimed that had Jackson not been stopped by Douglas Mato, Stu could've died.
"He can't get away with it, bro. When you got a guy sitting in the hospital that flatlined in the middle of the ring and you know was unconscious and swallowing his teeth, I think you're going to have a hard time with passing that as work. You know how many times he hit him? 23. You know, I swear to God, and it's not getting enough attention, bro. If that one dude didn't grab Raja, that guy would be dead." Russo said.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion has severed all ties with the promotion where the incident occurred, with the WWE ID Twitter account unfollowing the promotion and its owner. Knokx Pro Wrestling is owned by former WWE wrestler Rikishi Fatu.
