WWE reportedly eyeing Stone Cold Steve Austin for another match; ex-writer reacts: "Who knows who they're gonna bring back?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly showing up at WrestleMania 43. The company announced that the Show of Shows will move to Saudi Arabia in 2027.
Triple H made the landmark announcement that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. This marks a historic moment for the company, as this will be the first time the Show of Shows will emanate outside North America. Top stars and legends, such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins, were present at the press conference.
On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo recalled reading some news articles before the show. He noted that Saudi Arabia was trying to get some of the biggest legends for WrestleMania 43. He pointed out that they were interested in bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match. The veteran writer pointed out that Austin will be 62 by that time, and it would be very difficult for the legend to put on a high-quality match at that age.
"Hey, I was just reading before I came on that they're actually talking. I don't know if this is true; I'm just reading this. But Saudi is actually talking about wanting Steve Austin on that WrestleMania card. So who knows who they're gonna bring back? By the time we get to that Mania, Austin will be 62."
Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement to wrestle one last match back in 2022. He was the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.
Stone Cold Steve Austin won the match and went on to celebrate in the ring with his brother as the Texas fans cheered him on.
