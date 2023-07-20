WWE reportedly forbid multiple female stars from interacting with the rest of the roster once; were not allowed to leave the locker room

WWE has not always had the most welcoming atmosphere. According to a former star, there was a time when the company forbid a group of female stars from interacting with the roster of WWE stars. Joy Giovanni, a Diva Search star from 2004, spoke about the issues.

The Diva Search stars were competing in a game of Diva Dodgeball at the WWE SummerSlam 2004 event. For this, they were brought into the backstage area, but were then forbidden from interacting with anyone.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene (h/t EWrestlingNews), Giovanni opened up on the issues they faced then. The female stars were told to not leave their small locker room. On top of that, they were not allowed to talk to anyone either.

They appeared stuck up as a result, but given they were told to not talk to anyone, they didn't get a chance. They were only allowed to leave when someone came and got them.

“We were told to not socialize with you guys when we came. We were told that we were not allowed to leave our cubby hole locker room. With anyone. I’m sure [not talking to men] was the undertone, but anyone, even the women. We came off as being stuck up, but we were told, ‘You are not allowed to be out of this room, period. Unless someone comes and gets you, don’t leave.’ That’s what happened. You know how it is. They stir the pot."

WWE even listed the Diva Dodgeball among the SummerSlam moments the company would like fans to forget

WWE released a YouTube video where they listed moments from SummerSlam they wanted fans to forget. Multiple top stars including Trish Stratus, Molly Holly, Victoria, and other established stars faced the Diva Search stars in the match.

Among those, Diva Dodgeball was right up there, saying that it didn't fit what SummerSlam had been about.

What did you think of the Diva Dodgeball event? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.