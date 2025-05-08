WWE reportedly holding 'mega tryout' at AEW show; Major signings possibly incoming

AEW currently serves as WWE's biggest competition in the pro wrestling space. However, the Triple H-led promotion is reportedly holding a "mega tryout" at an upcoming AEW show and is possibly looking to make some major signings.

Now, of course, WWE isn't actually going to hold tryouts during an AEW show. However, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is keeping a close eye on the upcoming Grand Slam Mexico event, with the aim of signing talented superstars for the newly acquired AAA brand.

The report suggests that the Stamford-based promotion plans to use this strategy after the success they found at Forbidden Door. After all, the event left a lasting impression on them and led to the eventual signing of current NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

This report also aligns with a similar one from Superluchas' Ernesto Ocampo, who claimed that WWE sees the week AEW is in Mexico as a "mega tryout" and will be looking to sign some talented Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre stars for AAA.

It will be interesting to see which superstars performing at AEW Grand Slam Mexico pique the interest of the Stamford-based company. Safe to say Tony Khan will need to be wary, lest he lose some of his top talent to his rival promotion.

Nine former WWE stars have officially become free agents

Although WWE will be looking to poach some talented stars from CMLL, they also recently let go of a few of their own. On May 2, several superstars were released and will now serve out their one-month no-compete clauses.

However, while they have to wait, nine other former stars have officially become free agents. Prior to the most recent releases, the Stamford-based promotion let go of several performers back in February.

As of this writing, their non-compete clauses have expired, and the likes of Akam, Rezar, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Giovanni Vinci, and Elektra Lopez are free to take their talents elsewhere.

It will be exciting to see where they pop up next. All nine of these stars are extremely talented, and will surely make a name for themselves in new environments.

