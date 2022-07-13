WWE reportedly has huge plans for NXT 2.0 star Nikkita Lyons

According to a recent report, WWE has huge plans in store for NXT star Nikkita Lyons.

Following her month-long hiatus due to a partially broken and sprained MCL, Lyons made her return to NXT 2.0 on 28th June 2022. Upon her comeback, she defeated the NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, but only via disqualification.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio, it has been noted that Lyons could be the next star to win the NXT Women's Championship. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE officials have high hopes for the 22-year-old.

Lyons has made quite an impact on the WWE Universe in her fledgling career so far. and has certainly been one of the top NXT stars since making her debut for the brand. She also participated in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, but was forced to withdraw from it due to the aforementioned injury.

WWE legend Road Dogg recently praised Nikkita Lyons

Road Dogg recently gave his thoughts on Nikkita Lyons and discussed her potential.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Brian James praised the NXT star for her charisma. He also commended her versatility as she is good at rapping and dancing as well.

James continued by stating that the 22-year-old is making improvements to her in-ring work. He said:

"I think she’s [Nikkita Lyons] got a ton of charisma. She can rap, dance, work a little, too. I think she’s getting better at her in-ring work, which that’s why she’s there and that’s what she’s doing. She’s very young. I think she has a huge upside," Dogg said. [H/T: rajah.com]

Lyons made her WWE debut as part of the 205 Live brand back on December 31st, 2021. Since then, she has shared the ring with the likes of Amari Miller, Kayla Inlay, and even engaged in a feud with Lash Legend on NXT.

The rising star's rivalry with Legend even saw WWE veteran Natalya make her way to NXT 2.0 and get involved in the feud.

While Lyons has already shared the ring with the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, it remains to be seen if she will face the Toxic Attraction leader for the title or not.

Rose will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez tonight on NXT 2.0.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Nikkita Lyons as NXT Women's Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far