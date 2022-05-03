WWE reportedly provides new talent with a 6-month timeline to show progress

WWE reportedly provides new talent with a six-month timeline to learn and showcase their progress. If the company does not see an improvement within that timeframe, the wrestlers are released.

On April 29, several NXT Superstars were released by the company. These included names like Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland, Malcolm Bivens, amongst others. WWE official John Laurinaitis was cited as being the person behind the releases as he stated budget cuts to be the reason.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE officials are giving new talent six months to improve and show progression.

"I told you this six, seven, eight months ago, that the new thing is you're hired and every six months there's gonna be an evaluation or whatever. And if they feel you're not getting better, they're gonna cut you. And there's no warning for the most part. It's just ‘Oh, and it's been six months’, this guy can't get any better, he's out of here, she's not getting better, out of here.'” [9:53 - 10:15]

Earlier this year, WWE let go of many Superstars, including William Regal, Road Dogg, Danny Burch, and Samoa Joe.

Additionally, a few NXT talent who were yet to make their televised debut were also part of the list of Superstars released. These included Sanjana George, Draco Anthony, Persia Pirotta, Mila Malani, and Raelyn Divine.

Roderick Strong denied release by WWE

NXT Superstar Roderick Strong signed a new contract with WWE last year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Strong requested the company for his release over the past few months but was denied. WWE had plans to change Strong's in-ring name on NXT 2.0 but he was not on board with the idea.

Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to Fightful Select has learned that Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release.Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to FightfulSelect.com Fightful Select has learned that Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release. Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/Md0sjdLOnl

His denial of a release surprised other superstars on the brand, as they expected him to be cut on April 29 along with the others. The former NXT tag team champion has seemingly been professional in handling the situation.

Strong's last match was on the March 29 edition of NXT. It is rumored that WWE has creative plans for the 38-year-old superstar in the future.

