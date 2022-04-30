Person behind latest WWE releases of Dakota Kai and other NXT stars reportedly disclosed

WWE recently parted ways with several NXT talents, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Harland.

The latest round of releases came on April 29, 2022. Reportedly, ten stars were let go, including those mentioned above.

According to a report from Fightful Select, John Laurinaitis is the person behind the latest round of releases, and he cited budget cuts as the reason. The superstars have a 30-day non-compete clause, which means they can't wrestle anywhere else for the stipulated period.

The report also mentions that Malcolm Bivens, who managed Diamond Mine, told the company that he wasn't planning on re-signing after his contract expired. He allegedly turned down an offer for a new deal back in February.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai was also not planning on renewing her contract with WWE. It's believed that she saw the release coming.

Harland, AKA Parker Boudreaux, signed with the company after being hyped by fans as the next Brock Lesnar. However, coaches and officials informed Fightful that he didn't improve in the ring quite enough for their liking.

Several stars have commented on their WWE release

The wrestling community is still taken aback by the news of the recent talent cuts. Malcolm Bivens spoke about his departure shortly after the news broke. Persia Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, and Harland reacted to their release on social media.

Persia Pirotta @persiawwe Three Little Birds - Bob Marley Three Little Birds - Bob Marley

Former WWE stars such as Jonah (previously known as Bronson Reed), and Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross), have also reacted to the releases. Current NXT stars Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez have also commented on the situation.

It wouldn't be surprising to see some of these names in promotions like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling soon. All the stars have massive potential, and Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes them well for their future endeavors.

