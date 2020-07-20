WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been making constant appearances on RAW. The last few weeks have seen him side with Randy Orton and the latter's vicious objective to become the legend killer once again. He even helped Randy Orton in his match by hitting Christian with a low blow.

The WWE Universe hailed Ric Flair for always being the best heel in the business. However, people were also concerned about his health amidst the sudden spike in the positive COVID-19 cases in WWE.

However, it appears that WWE are now close to writing Ric Flair off the television. As reported by Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, WWE brought Ric Flair back to TV after their TV ratings took a massive hit. In addition, a lot of top Superstars from the roster were not available for the shows.

Randy Orton is set to face Big Show in a match on RAW after Extreme Rules. Therefore, that match could possibly mark the last appearance of Ric Flair on RAW for a while.

What can happen after Ric Flair's exit from WWE RAW?

If the reports are true, Ric Flair will no longer accompany Randy Orton on WWE's flagship show. There have been backstage reports suggesting that Randy Orton will feud with Drew McIntyre next.

It appears that the creative are planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020. Given the fact that Edge can't return for a match by next month, WWE wants big names to engage in the matches that will be booked at the company's 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

Drew McIntyre also addressed the possibility of facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam. He is extremely excited and thinks that a feud with Randy Orton will benefit him immensely. Drew McIntyre believes that Randy Orton knows how to get under the skin of opponents. And the WWE Champion wants to be a part of that kind of rivalry.

WWE will most likely book this match, but it appears that Ric Flair won't be there to help Randy Orton in his future encounters.