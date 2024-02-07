WWE reportedly threatens to end live show early if fans kept chanting "F- You" to 29-year-old NXT star

WWE production reportedly had to tell fans that their non-PG "F- You" chant directed at a 29-year-old NXT star was strong enough that they could possibly end their live show prematurely.

On the latest episode of NXT, the show booked and run by Shawn Michaels, Champion Ilja Dragunov faced Dijak in the main event after a confrontation between them. Joe Gacy cost Dijak the match. NXT Champion Dragunov was attacked by 29-year-old Carmelo Hayes, who has become WWE's most hated man after his betrayal of Trick Williams in the recent Vengeance Day show.

Angry NXT fans directed "F-You Melo" chants that were rather loud in the small arena. Due to the non-PG nature of the chants, WWE production reportedly had to tell fans that they would cut the show off the air early if it continued, according to WrestleOps on X/Twitter.

Carmelo Hayes explained his betrayal of Trick Williams on WWE NXT

The havoc didn't stop with the attack on Dragunov, as Carmelo Hayes also assaulted Joe Gacy once NXT went off the air.

Everybody watching was waiting for Carmelo Hayes' explanation for betraying Trick Williams, and he gave one, stating that he wasn't jealous of Trick, but once he decided to go after "his" NXT Title, he had to do something about it.

He also admitted to ambushing Trick Williams months earlier while also telling Trick that his place was to be Carmelo's hype man and nothing else. The rise of Trick Williams in NXT has been a rapid one, with the 2021 recruit joining alongside major names like Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, and Bron Breakker.

To NXT fans, the feud between Carmelo and Trick could be "generational," and many are anticipating that it could be as great as the Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa feud.

Will this rivalry be the end of Carmelo's run in NXT before he moves to the main roster for good?

