WWE reportedly thrilled with 42-year-old veteran despite only wrestling 8 matches in 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE is reportedly thrilled with the recent performances of a 42-year-old veteran, many of whom consider to be underappreciated. This is despite the veteran only wrestling eight matches in 2025.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the recent impression that the long-time veteran Natalya has made. After her incredible appearances at GCW Bloodsport XIII and NWA's Crocket Cup, with both being exactly a month apart, Natalya has managed to gain some traction. This is perhaps because in both her appearances for the outside promotions, she showcased a more vicious side of herself, one that has never been seen in her long tenure for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

According to JoeyVotes, people within WWE have been extremely impressed and thrilled by Natalya's recent work. It was also reported that there was a lot of praise backstage for her triple-threat match on RAW against Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez.

Could this finally translate to a singles push for Natalya in WWE?

Natalya finally had her first match on RAW this year in the recent Money in the Bank qualifier, but to little surprise, she didn't qualify. However, considering her recent work, is there a chance that something could come of it?

WWE has been rigid and selective with the superstars they've been pushing. Even Karrion Kross, who has received a lot of praise in the last few months, has yet to get proper TV time on Monday Night RAW.

Considering the current state of the RAW Women's division, the idea of Natalya getting a push to showcase a new side of herself might just be welcomed by fans, who are now familiar with her and have respect for her veteran status.

It's going to be interesting to see if Natalya can fight her way into World Title contention, with Iyo Sky currently sitting on top of the red brand. Only time will tell whether Natalya can swim in this sea of sharks or not.

