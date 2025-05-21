Karrion Kross reveals shocking reaction to calling WWE out publicly 

Karrion Kross recently shared the reaction he received after calling out WWE during WrestleMania weekend. The 39-year-old was not booked for a match at The Showcase of the Immortals last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kross appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today and discussed his rant at WrestleMania 41. The former NXT Champion went on a rant during an interview with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant at The Show of Shows, and it has caused a massive increase in his popularity.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Karrion Kross shared that he received a standing ovation from some of his peers following the rant.

"I got a standing ovation when I -- I won’t drop names. I got a standing ovation when I saw everybody the following day, which felt awesome and I had no idea that that was going to resonate the way it did with people. A few people even came to me in tears, saying, ‘Thank you for saying what you said.’ I was just being honest. I had an open criteria that day and I told ‘em. I said, ‘People are gonna watch this. I have something to say, and I have a feeling people are gonna wanna hear this.’ So I said it," said Kross. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview with Karrion Kross in the video below:

Karrion Kross also disclosed that he almost joined All Elite Wrestling following his release in 2021 but ultimately decided to return to WWE after a conversation with Triple H.

WWE star comments on Karrion Kross' success

Karrion Kross' wife, WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux, recently shared her thoughts on her husband's success in the company.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, Scarlett noted that it was a good lesson for everyone in wrestling to never stop promoting themselves. She added that the company provides stars with a platform, but that does not mean they should stop trying to improve.

"So, I think it's a good lesson for everyone in WWE, everyone on the independent scene, and anyone in wrestling right now that even though you're with a big company, it doesn't mean you've to stop promoting yourself...WWE is an amazing platform cause we're in front of millions of people every single week, but that doesn't mean you've to stop working on your promos or stop learning new things and adding new skills to your toolbox, and you want to utilize everything that you possibly have," Scarlett said. (From 03:26 to 04:05)

You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below:

Shotzi recently made it known that she wants to see Kross win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Karrion Kross moving forward.

