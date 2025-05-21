Major RAW star was convinced to join WWE over AEW

A major WWE RAW star revealed that he was convinced to sign with the company instead of joining All Elite Wrestling. The promotion is on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Karrion Kross appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today and revealed that he was in talks with All Elite Wrestling following his release in 2021. Cody Rhodes was still with AEW at the time, and Kross disclosed that he had conversations with The American Nightmare. However, those talks didn't last, and he eventually decided to return to WWE following a phone call from Triple H.

“The communication just organically fell off with Cody and me at the time, and in the process of communicating with him when he was there, Hunter had called me and I was like, ‘We’re turning right, we’re going next lane, boom," said Kross. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview with Kross in the video below:

Karrion Kross also shared that not everyone was happy backstage in WWE following his viral rant at WrestleMania 41 during his conversation with Ariel Helwani today.

Former WWE writer claims Karrion Kross should have called Triple H out on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Karrion Kross' rant at WrestleMania 41 should have happened on an episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo shared his thoughts on Karrion Kross ranting about his position in the company at The Show of Shows. Russo stated that the rant should have happened on RAW, with the former NXT Champion calling out Triple H on live television.

"You’re creating the hottest thing on the entire show by sending that dude out there and having him call out Triple H. 'I was hearing around the locker room today, you mentioned it to a couple of guys what would have happened if I said that to your face? So what I’m gonna do is I’m gonna come out here right now and say.' That’s the hottest thing in the show. I don’t understand how hard that is." [38:33 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion but has never won a title on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran on RAW.

