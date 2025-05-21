Karrion Kross reveals backstage reaction to viral rant; explains issue with major WWE star

Karrion Kross revealed the backstage reaction to his viral rant at WWE WrestleMania and also explained his issue with a popular star. The veteran was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 39-year-old appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today and was asked about the backstage reaction to his rant at WrestleMania following AJ Styles' loss to Logan Paul. Helwani asked if he got any heat for his comments, and Kross admitted that he did.

"Sort of. Yeah, not everybody was thrilled about that," said Kross.

Kross was then asked if he had heard from Logan Paul following the promo, and he shared that he had not. Kross then went on to praise The Maverick but noted that his issue was with celebrities taking major spots from stars on the roster.

"I'll say this, I don't have a problem with Logan Paul. I think he is an amazing athlete, and I think he is doing really good work. And a lot of people will be p*ssed that I am saying that. But it is true. I don't want to BS around that. What I have a problem with is this idea within the system to reward the mainstream archetype, like Logan, with certain types of liberties and privileges that could be delegated to the people that have pretty much dedicated their entire lives and are here full-time. I struggle with that, and I am not the only one," he added.

You can check out Kross' comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross also opened up on WWE releasing The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering during his conversation with Ariel Helwani today.

Former WWE writer suggests Karrion Kross would become more popular if he left the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Karrion Kross would become an even bigger star if he decided to leave the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that Kross would be much more popular if he exited WWE. He noted that Karrion Kross would then be able to make his own decisions about his career and would likely be successful.

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now." [19:01 – 19:29]

You can check out the video below:

Karrion Kross gained a lot of popularity following his rant at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former NXT Champion moving forward.

