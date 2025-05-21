Female former WWE star pushes for Karrion Kross to be Mr. Money in the Bank

A former WWE Superstar is pushing for Karrion Kross to win the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The much-anticipated bout will take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7.

The name in question is former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi. The 33-year-old departed from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this month. She is very close to Karrion's wife, Scarlett, and has often praised the former Final Testament leader.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Kross claimed he was ready to be a part of the Money in the Bank Ladder match. He also picked up a replica of the MITB contract during the show. Shotzi quoted a tweet to note that she wanted to see Kross become Mr. Money in the Bank.

"DUH! I want to see him winning it!" she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Popular star wants Karrion Kross to become the next WWE Champion

Karrion Kross' wife, Scarlett, recently expressed her desire to see the former Final Testament leader become the next WWE Champion. The two-time NXT Champion has yet to win a title on the main roster.

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Scarlett said that her main focus at the time was to make sure her husband became the next WWE Champion. The 34-year-old added that she could also go for a title, but making sure Kross got his much-deserved championship win was her priority.

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said. [From 25:25 to 25:40]

You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below:

Kross has yet to win a televised match in 2025. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for him, especially after the recent support he has received from the fans.

