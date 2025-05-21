Popular WWE star claims he's ready for Money in the Bank; has wrestled only twice in 2025

Money in the Bank is one of the most highly anticipated premium live events in WWE. This year's edition will emanate from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. A popular star recently claimed he was ready for the premium live event.

The qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank Ladder matches commenced last week on Friday Night SmackDown. Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross hopes to punch his ticket for an opportunity to compete for the MITB contract at the upcoming PLE.

During a recent appearance at The Ariel Helwani Show, the former Final Testament leader was asked if he would get a chance to be a part of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Kross stated he really hoped so and was ready for it.

"I really hope so. And I am ready," Kross said.

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Karrion Kross has featured in several backstage segments throughout the year. However, he has wrestled in only two televised matches in 2025. He wrestled AJ Styles in a singles bout on Monday Night RAW ahead of the latter's WrestleMania 41 match against Logan Paul.

The 39-year-old also competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial 2025 Battle Royal on the go-home edition of SmackDown before The Showcase of The Immortals.

Former WWE Superstar lauds Karrion Kross; makes a shocking revelation

Former NXT star Shotzi praised Karrion Kross during a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast.

The 33-year-old lauded Kross for his impressive mic work. Shotzi claimed that Karrion was hiring people on his own for the production of his social media promos. The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she was glad the RAW star was putting in the work instead of waiting for an opportunity.

"I'm glad that he's not waiting for WWE to let him show it. He's taking it into his own hands. Like he's hiring all of these people to put these productions together because he's like, 'Well, if they're not going to do it, I'm gonna do it myself.' And it's honestly been really inspiring to see him just take it into his own hands," Shotzi added. [From 19:20 to 19:44]

Check out Shotzi's comments in the video below:

Solo Sikoa won the Triple-Threat match last week on WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match. It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross will be one of the five stars competing with The Bloodline member for the coveted MITB briefcase.

