Sometimes in WWE, babyface and heel turns happen quietly. This is what has reportedly happened to Lana as well. Lana, who has been a heel for the longest time now, most recently aligned with Natalya in a temporary tag team.

Temporary was certainly the word to describe their alliance as Lana was berated by her tag team partner Natalya for eating the pin against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on RAW.

It was clear after the match that the duo wouldn't be sticking together. Lana has been getting put through tables week after week and after the split with Natalya and a win in the Battle Royal main event, she has quietly turned babyface, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer mentioned on WON that somebody described Lana as a "massive babyface" now.

Lana is set to face Asuka this Monday Night for the RAW Women's Championship. She had taken part in the Interbrand Battle Royal to determine Asuka's next title opponent. While she was put through the commentary table by Nia Jax for the fourth week in a row, it ended up paying off as she appeared at the end to steal the victory.

A big change in direction for Lana

It seemed a bit unfortunate that WWE went out of their way to have Lana go through a table at the hands of Nia Jax particularly after her husband Miro (fka Rusev) expressed concern that WWE would punish her on his behalf.

Ultimately, while it was clearly a backstage running gag, it paid off for Lana as she has earned a rare singles title shot. Lana is one of the few female superstars who had her PPV singles debut in a title shot when she faced and lost to Naomi at Money in the Bank 2017.

Lana certainly won't be expected to beat Asuka or even have a competitive bout with her, but the fact that she got rewarded after a month of being put through tables shows that there still could be something in store for her. Regular TV time is certainly one of those things.