WWE reportedly wanted Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K22

WWE apparently wanted The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes to feature in their newest video game release, WWE 2K22.

Rhodes returned to WWE in April at WrestleMania 38, where he would defeat Seth Rollins. 2K22 hit shelves the previous month in March before there were any signs of The American Nightmare returning to the company.

According to SportsGamersOnline, WWE reportedly pushed to get Rhodes included in the game before his return at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Their attempts were reportedly "shot down."

It was seemingly too late to include The American Nightmare as DLC for the game, but Cody doesn't seem too disappointed. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan tweet about a potential 2K23 cover, Rhodes assured everyone that WWE Games had something interesting lined up.

"I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans," Rhodes wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

What has Cody Rhodes been up to on WWE TV?

The American Nightmare is currently embroiled in a feud against Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes has defeated Rollins at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash since his return and will look to add a third victory over The Visonary at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes challenged Seth for a third match inside the cell on a recent edition of RAW.

On the latest episode of WWE's red brand, Rhodes took on The Miz, but the match ended abruptly when Seth Rollins attacked the former All Elite Wrestling star.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to make it three wins in a row against The Visionary inside Hell in a Cell.

