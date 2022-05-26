WWE reportedly wanted to get ahead of the current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi are yet to publicly speak on their WWE walkout that occurred over a week ago.

While the company has spoken plenty since last Monday regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have gone social media silent.

On a recent episode of Unlocking the Cage, Jimmy Smith continued to address the ongoing WWE drama related to Banks and Naomi. Smith said that WWE wanted to get out ahead of The Boss and Glow Connection in order to control the narrative on their walkout from Monday Night RAW last week:

"The rumor I have heard is that in the days of social media, the performers themselves can spin their own narrative," Jimmy Smith said. "Nowadays, if the Ultimate Warrior got cut, and people know the story at SummerSlam that he ran to the back and was immediately fired by Vince McMahon because he made all his demands, but Ultimate Warrior would have picked up his phone and recorded something on Instagram and said ‘F’ Vince McMahon, whatever. The superstars themselves are able to get their own story out and get their own narrative out in the public in ways they couldn’t 20, 10, or 15 years ago." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Sasha Banks and Naomi have yet to speak up on their WWE walkout

While WWE hasn't confirmed to Jimmy Smith that this is what they're doing, he believes that Vince McMahon is getting ahead of the talent to control the narrative.

"So what it feels like the WWE is doing, and I don’t know, they haven’t discussed it with me, is they’re getting ahead of the ability of Sasha Banks and Naomi to put out their own narrative," Jimmy Smith continued. "If you don’t say why, they’ll say why. The WWE wants their perspective out there. They’re going to go out and say something, so WWE wanted to get ahead of it and did it first. That’s what it seems like to me." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

What do you think about WWE trying to control the narrative of The Boss and Glow Connection walkout? While Banks and Naomi continue to remain quiet on social media, you can expect an explosion on Twitter if one of them chooses to speak up and present their side of the story in the days ahead.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who is controlling the narrative better? WWE by speaking Sasha Banks and Naomi by remaining quiet 22 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell