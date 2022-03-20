WWE Results: Former champion replaces injured Bianca Belair in title match against Becky Lynch, AJ Styles returns to action (March 19, 2022)

WWE recently hosted a star-studded live event in Springfield, Illinois this weekend. There were only two title matches scheduled for the night but the show featured a big return.

Becky Lynch put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley. She was originally scheduled to face Bianca Belair but the latter was recently ruled out of action due to a throat injury.

As a result, Big Time Becks locked horns with The Nightmare and the two superstars delivered an entertaining match. Lynch successfully defended her title with the help of a dirty pinfall. Following the match, she offered to shake hands with Ripley but the latter responded by dropping the champion.

Another title match scheduled for the show saw Finn Balor successfully defend his United States Championship against Damian Priest. However, The Prince retained his gold via DQ.

The two have been feuding ever since Balor dethroned Priest as the champion on WWE RAW. The title loss prompted Priest's heel turn on the red brand.

Additionally, the show saw AJ Styles make a huge return. The Phenomenal One has been away from WWE television since falling victim to Edge's brutal assault on 28 February edition of RAW. He is now expected to return to the red brand this week and extend his feud with the Rated-R Superstar.

Complete results from the WWE Live Event in Springfield, Illinois

As reported by WrestleZone, The Miz hosted Jeff Jarrett on Miz TV at the live event. However, they were interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. Following that, the A-Lister defeated Dominik in a singles encounter.

𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 @BigTimeGoat

#WWESpringfield Seth and KO in a triple tag team match VS Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Seth and KO in a triple tag team match VS Street Profits and Alpha Academy. #WWESpringfield https://t.co/kLymYb7ScE

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens picked up a big win over The Street Profits and the Alpha Academy. Liv Morgan squared off against Doudrop and defeated the top heel on the show. Later in the night, Omos defeated former 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a singles match.

As mentioned above, AJ Styles returned to in-ring action and faced Austin Theory. The Phenomenal One picked up a victory over Vince McMahon's protege as he looked to gain momentum ahead of crossing paths with Edge once again.

Below are the full results from the show:

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy

Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop

The Miz defeated Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship: Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest by DQ

Omos defeated R-Truth

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh