WWE Results: Former world champion in Street Fight, Seth Rollins targets top babyface from RAW (Springfield, 6/12/22)

WWE's latest live event witnessed top RAW Superstars in action at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The EST of WWE fought against the odds to successfully defend her gold against her two biggest challengers on the red brand.

The three superstars previously locked horns in a title match at Hell in a Cell, where Belair stood tall. Her next challenger is Rhea Ripley, and the two will square off in a championship bout at Money in the Bank next month.

Former world champion Bobby Lashley competed in a street fight against MVP and Omos. The All Mighty emerged victorious after a grueling encounter against the heel duo.

After losing against Cody Rhodes in their memorable trilogy, Seth Rollins faced Riddle in a singles match. The RK-Bro member recently earned a title shot against Roman Reigns and will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown next week.

Riddle picked up a massive victory against The Architect to gain momentum ahead of his big match on SmackDown later this week.

WWE RAW Superstars featured in interesting matches

Theory teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. Unfortunately for them, The A-Lister and the reigning United States Champion could not beat the masked legend and his son.

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. in a singles match. It is worth noting that Bliss was widely praised for performance at the live event.

The Street Profits won against The Alpha Academy in a tag team bout. Robert Roode returned to in-ring action in a match against Veer Mahaan. The latter picked up a huge victory against the former champion to extend his dominant run. Finally, Ezekiel defeated Ciampa in a singles bout to continue his winning streak.

Here are the complete results from the latest live event:

Street Fight : Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode

Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.

Ezekiel def. Ciampa

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Theory

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Riddle def. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka

