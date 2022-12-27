WWE MSG Live Event Results: Top heel destroys 4 superstars in ladder match; The Bloodline suffers huge defeat; Bray Wyatt returns

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for an epic Holiday Live Event this Monday night when there was no RAW on television.

The show featured a massive Five-Man Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship that saw Gunther successfully defend his title against SmackDown stars Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, Kofi Kingston, and Santos Escobar.

Bray Wyatt was advertised for the show, and fans loved him in New York City. He walked out to answer Jinder Mahal's Open Challenge, which led to their singles bout. Wyatt used Sister Abigail to seal his victory in his first WWE match since returning to the company earlier this year.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa made his MSG debut to a massive ovation from fans. He locked horns with Braun Stromwan after Sami Zayn stated that he wasn't medically cleared to compete.

The Monster Among Monsters defeated Sikoa via DQ, following which The Bloodline launched a brutal attack on him. Kevin Owens rushed to Strowman's aid and then engaged in a war of words with Sami Zayn.

This led to a massive non-title tag team match being booked for the show's main event. Kevin Owens teamed up with Strowman to take on The Usos in a non-title match, ending in a surprising defeat for the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

What else happened at WWE MSG Live Event?

As reported by Wrestling Headlines, the show featured a tag team match at the beginning in which Sheamus teamed up with Ridge Holland to take on The Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Celtic Warrior used a Brogue Kick to seal the victory for the Brawling Brutes.

Hit Row (Ashante Thee Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab) locked horns against Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega). The match saw Vega jump on Top Dolla's back but couldn't do much to help her team, which ultimately lost.

Karrion Kross faced Drew Gulak in a singles match. The bout fetched controversial chants from fans who were evidently bored during the lengthy bout, but few in attendance have stated that it was a fun encounter.

The final contest saw Liv Morgan defeat Shayna Baszler in an NYC Street Fight. The final moments of the match saw Morgan hit Baszler with a Leg Drop while the latter was lying on the table, hoping to put her through the furniture before a pinfall. Unfortunately, the table didn't break, which left Morgan visibly frustrated.

WWE Madison Square Garden Holiday live Event full results [26/12/22]

Sheamus and Ridge Holland def. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Gunther (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, Kofi Kingston, and Santos Escobar to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Hit Row def. Legado del Fantasma

Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal

Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman def. Solo Sikoa via DQ

Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman def. The Usos

