WWE RETRIBUTION member T-Bar makes an offer to Randy Orton on Twitter

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton controversially set The Fiend alight in the middle of the ring at this weekend's WWE TLC to win the Firefly Inferno Match between the pair.

The ambitious match seemed to end the volatile rivalry between the two former foes, which also involved Alexa Bliss. However, this may not be the case as seen in the most recent episode of RAW, when Orton appeared in Alexa's Playground. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion explained that everything may not be all that it seems.

Since this, Orton has tweeted out his love for Disney's The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda on Twitter, which has caused a RETRIBUTION member to send a special invitation to the Viper:

Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION. Please know that our doors are now always open for you. https://t.co/DJeLEDraoo — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 22, 2020

T-Bar of RETRIBUTION recently scored a big victory on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, T-Bar managed to defeat former WWE United States Champion Ricochet, and the masked faction seems keen to help their leader Mustafa Ali recruit the star to their group.

The faction made a target of the high-flying WWE Superstar in recent weeks, seemingly in an attempt to beat him down and convince him to become the newest member of RETRIBUTION.

Will Randy Orton respond to T-Bar's request? And will Ricochet join the ranks of one of WWE's most unique factions? Let us know what you think in the comments.