WWE reveals the date of major debut on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 28, 2025 22:05 GMT
A mysterious video aired during tonight
A mysterious video aired during tonight's show. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE aired a cryptic tease during tonight's episode of SmackDown and potentially revealed the date of a major debut. Tonight's edition of the blue brand aired live from the O2 Arena in London, UK.

There was an interesting video that was played during this week's episode of SmackDown. The vignette featured smoke, a snake, and then Roman numerals revealed an interesting date. The numerals spelled out 4/25, which is the date of the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41 next month. Many fans online suspect that the vignette and the impending debut is for former WWE and AEW star Aleister Black.

You can check out the cryptic video in the post below:

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and performed under the name Malakai Black before exiting the company earlier this year. He was the leader of The House of Black faction alongside Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black is married to SmackDown star Zelina Vega in real life.

Another possibility for the tease would be The Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy's group has been off WWE television for several months. Karrion Kross and The Final Testament defeated The Wyatt Sicks on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW. Kross pinned Uncle Howdy during the match and the faction has not been seen since.

The group was transferred to SmackDown following the loss, and some fans believe that the tease was about their return. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Debottam Saha
