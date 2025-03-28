Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 28, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown has a lot of top names featured on the card. Fans should not miss out on the exciting segments and actions, as well as the two upcoming title matches.

The March 28, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. It has a capacity of up to 20,000 and was the location of the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, NXT, and more took place in tonight's location. It was also the location of the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which is the latest televised show held at The O2.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: London, England

Venue: The O2 Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Are tickets for WWE SmackDown still available?

As per Ticketmaster UK, no more tickets are available for purchase online, but some may still be available at the box office.

What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown in London?

As of this writing, two title matches and one major contract signing for an upcoming WrestleMania 41 match are scheduled for tonight's show in London.

The feud between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk intensified last week on the Friday show. The three men met for a confrontation, which quickly ended in a three-way brawl, resulting in a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41. Tonight, they will appear again to sign the contract for their match.

LA Knight has been fending off several superstars for the past few weeks. Last week, Jacob Fatu failed to secure the number one contender's spot for the United States Championship after a failed interference from Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, awarding the victory to Braun Strowman. Tonight, the former WWE Universal Champion will face The Megastar for the title.

The Street Profits are now the new WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown after defeating #DIY a couple of weeks ago. In the previous episode, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Los Garza to make a statement. Tonight, the champions will defend the gold against Pretty Deadly, who also defeated Angelo and Berto on a past episode to become the number one contenders for the title.

It will be interesting to see what else will transpire on the coming WWE SmackDown.

