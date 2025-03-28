Roman Reigns to put Paul Heyman on trial; CM Punk and Seth Rollins in trouble? 3 Things The OTC can do on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has gotten himself another top match for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 41 PLE. The OTC will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on the show.

Triple H and his crew did well to set up the rivalry at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. The feud picked up steam at Elimination Chamber and on a recent episode of RAW on Netflix.

Roman Reigns’ inclusion in the entire affair has made it much more interesting and added another dimension to the rivalry that was steaming between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The three men will go all out to win the contest and prove that they are the top stars in the company.

WWE will likely build a segment around the upcoming match on Friday Night SmackDown. This could ensure that WWE fans stay engrossed in the rivalry.

With that in mind, check out the three things the OTC can do on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#3. Demand that the match be set for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has spent several years at the top of WWE. It has allowed him to headline many WrestleMania events over the decade.

The OTC will be heading into The Show of Shows without a title around his waist for the first time after four years. WWE has done well in booking him for a match with a couple of other top stars who can put on a great show.

Reigns could appear on SmackDown with Paul Heyman by his side to demand that WWE put his match in the main event of one of the two nights. He could direct Heyman to take the matter to Nick Aldis and Triple H and ensure that the demand is met.

The angle would show that Roman Reigns still has a lot of value and power even after losing his title at WrestleMania 40. It would also lead to CM Punk's first main event spot in his career.

#2. Roman Reigns could ask Paul Heyman to pick a side

Paul Heyman could come under fire on Friday night, as he has been at the center of the drama in this rivalry. He has been caught between the OTC and CM Punk after asking the latter to do him a favor at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Heyman has been seen siding with Punk in recent months, and that could spell trouble for The Wiseman. Roman Reigns could come out with Paul Heyman on Friday and demand that The Wiseman choose between him and CM Punk before WrestleMania 41.

Heyman’s presence could be instrumental during the Triple Threat Match at ‘Mania. Putting him in a tough spot before the show could add more drama to the rivalry.

#1. Attack CM Punk and Seth Rollins during a promo battle between the two

The WWE Universe has been treated to some promo battles and brawls between the three men ahead of WrestleMania. CM Punk and Seth Rollins could come out on Friday night for another promo battle to take some more shots at each other.

Roman Reigns could skip the meeting and later show up to attack both superstars. He could beat them down and stand tall to end the segment and send a message to the entire WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns is the most established superstar heading into the contest. The creative team could elevate him even further ahead of the clash and make matters more personal between the three stars.

