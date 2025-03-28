Another SHOCK title change? Jacob Fatu crashes the party - 4 Possible finishes for LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

After beating Jacob Fatu by disqualification last week, Braun Strowman earned a shot at LA Knight and the US Title on SmackDown. Fatu was visibly distraught at losing the opportunity and didn't take part in the post-match beatdown right away.

Ad

He also lost his cool backstage when the trio tried to regroup. With The Monster of All Monsters set for a big title match, will it go off without a hitch? Could the Werewolf go hunting for big game again?

Knight won't go down easily and should be ready for possible interference from the former New Bloodline. Any of the next four outcomes are possible when Knight defends the US Title against Strowman on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

#4. LA Knight retains in a clean win

LA Knight is a two-time United States Champion. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Since LA Knight recently regained the United States Championship, he could defeat Braun Stroman cleanly and move on to another challenger.

Ad

While it would take a huge effort for The Megastar to achieve this, he is one of SmackDown's top faces. A big win would also set him on a path for a new opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Having such a quick title swap, yet again, would devalue the US title. Knight retaining over Strowman would keep things at the status quo on the Road to WrestleMania.

#3. Braun Strowman wins the United States Championship

Will The Monster of All Monsters add the US title to his resume? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Depending on the plans for Braun Strowman, bookers could have him demolish The Megastar and win the United States Title on SmackDown. He’s been in and out of the lineup over the last few years, but he is always an attraction.

Ad

The fans love his brand of carnage, and he rarely disappoints. If bookers want a big spectacle for WrestleMania 41, they could go with another shock title change weeks ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

If Knight loses the title, he could eventually challenge John Cena should he defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

#2. A Werewolf seeks revenge on SmackDown

Ad

Since Solo Sikoa and his allies have been battling LA Knight for months, they could easily interfere in the match. Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman have been feuding on and off for the last few months.

The Samoan Werewolf may take the opportunity to attack his rival during the title match on SmackDown. If things get out of hand, this could cause the referee to throw the match out and deem it a "No Contest."

Ad

That could then set things up for another showdown, possibly with more people involved at WrestleMania 41.

#1. LA Knight retains after outside interference

As already mentioned, Fatu and Strowman have been two monsters rampaging through a major city every time they cross paths.

They’ve clashed in the last few episodes of SmackDown and could do so again during the United States Title match. LA Knight just regained the championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, so he should be keeping it for a few months at the very least.

One way to ensure this while also protecting Strowman would be if Fatu and his allies, Sikoa and Tama Tonga, interfere to help Knight retain the US Title on SmackDown inadvertently. The Megastar could move on while the two monsters could compete in a specialty match in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback