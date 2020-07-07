WWE reveals what one must do to win the Eye For An Eye Match

For those of you buzzing about the Eye For An Eye Match, WWE has answered your question.

Rey Mysterio has challenged Seth Rollins to an Eye For An Eye Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Eye For An Eye at WWE Extreme Rules

The feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins has become very personal. Seth Rollins attacked Rey Mysterio on the night after WWE Money In The Bank. Rollins drove Mysterio eye-first into the corner of the steel stairs, forcing Mysterio out of competition for over three weeks. In this past week's episode of WWE RAW, after the team of Mysterio and Kevin Owens was victorious over Rollins and Murphy, Mysterio challenged the Monday Night Messiah to an Eye For An Eye Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE's statement on the Eye For An Eye Match

It seems like the match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins is official, and WWE has finally stated that one will need to extract the eye of his opponent to win the match. WWE's official statement from its match preview has been added below.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules added a new level of terror as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will meet in an Eye for an Eye Match. Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only determined by extracting the opponent's eye.The Monday Night Messiah has tormented the legendary luchador for months and nearly ended Mysterio's career with a gruesome attack on his eye. With his career in jeopardy, the iconic Superstar watched as his son Dominik got involved to defend his father's honor, but Dominik found himself in Rollins' sights as well. With Rollins attempting to replicate the same brutal ocular assault on Dominik, Mysterio promised to get "an eye for an eye" from the devious Superstar. Can Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion? Don't miss The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!

With such an exciting match scheduled to take place at WWE Extreme Rules, you wouldn't want to miss the event. The WWE Universe lies in wait to see how the company pulls off this gimmick match.